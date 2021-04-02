Police car chase starts in Dahlgren, ends with drug charges in Montross

A Maryland man and a Washington woman were arrested Thursday following a pursuit that started Dahlgren and ended in Montross.

King George County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the incident began about 1:10 p.m. when a license plate reader in the Dahlgren area reported a vehicle that was displaying a stolen tags.

A Virginia State Police trooper spotted the vehicle a short time later in the area of the Walmart on U.S. 301. The trooper and a county deputy then attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger fled and police pursued the vehicle east on State Route 218. Prior to entering Westmoreland County, Wharton said, the Challenger sideswiped two vehicles, causing damage but no injuries.

Pursuing officers ended that part of the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle, Wharton said, but Westmoreland deputies picked up the pursuit on State Route 3.

Sheriff C.O. Balderson said his deputies followed the suspect vehicle for about eight minutes before the vehicle occupants got out of the car on Dingley Road in Montross and ran. They were apprehended following a short foot pursuit.