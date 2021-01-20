Police charge Culpeper man with stabbing roommate

A Culpeper man was injured and his roommate was charged in a stabbing incident in the Highview neighborhood of Culpeper last week, the Culpeper Police Department said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, about a stabbing in a residence in the 600-block area of Highview Court.

Officers found a 26-year-old man who was injured, and transported him to Culpeper Medical Center, after which he was flown to INOVA Fairfax, the Police Department said in a statement.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

After detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence, the Police Department charged Mario Tiul Caal, 45, of Culpeper with one count of felony malicious wounding. Tiul Caal was being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond.

Police determined through their investigation that Tiul Caal and the victim are roommates, the dpartment said. Tiul Caal had been drinking heavily the evening of the stabbing, the department said. The victim was talking with a family member when Tiul Caal sought him out and attacked him without apparent provocation, police said.