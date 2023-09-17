Two Culpeper family members have been criminally charged in a reported paintball shooting spree that occurred last week while they were driving around town with a juvenile relative.

The driver, Darren O. Williams, 27, was charged with misdemeanor brandishing of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A passenger, Delontae D. Williams, 18, of was charged with felony wearing a mask to conceal identity, brandishing a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A second passenger in the vehicle, a relative of the two men, was released to a legal guardian. Additional charges against all three are pending in the Sept. 12 incident, according to a release from Culpeper Police. Both men were held on secure bonds at the Culpeper County Jail.

Police said the trio was canvassing the north area of James Madison Highway randomly targeting property and people to shoot with a paintball gun, for their own personal entertainment.

The spree started at 8:57 p.m. on the Tuesday night when 911 received a report of vandalism to a vehicle with a paintball gun in the 15100-block of Montanus Drive. According to the purported victim, roughly 30 minutes prior, a man shot paintballs at them, but missed, striking their vehicle instead and causing damage.

Around 9:29 p.m., another 911 call came in reporting a paintball shooting of two employees in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in the 700 block of James Madison Highway. The workers had minor injuries, but did not require EMS, police said.

Around 9:35 p.m., a final 911 call reported the paintball shooting of another fast food worker, at a different restaurant along the Bus. 15/29 corridor. That worker, a juvenile, received a non-life threatening injury after being shot at close range by the suspects, police said. The juvenile was transported to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and later released.

Within minutes, Culpeper Police located the suspect vehicle at another business in the 500-block of James Madison Highway. The three occupants were immediately detained and paintball guns recovered, police said.

“I want to commend the patrol officers for their rapid responses, thorough investigations, and quick apprehension of the suspects,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Settle. “Nothing about this situation was acceptable. These adults and child saw nothing wrong with shooting innocent strangers with paintballs, which can cause serious damage it they are fired from close distance or hit vulnerable parts of the body. They did this strictly for their own personal entertainment, and they targeted the unsuspecting. We’re lucky no one was hurt worse.”

Anyone else targeted by these individuals is encouraged to contact police, said Captain Andrew Terrill.

“Given the time lapse between the first incident and the two incidents at the restaurants, and based on information obtained during the investigation, we believe that there are additional victims and possibly property damaged,” he said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact MPO Detective T. Sisk at 540/829-5535, tips@culpeperva.gov or anonymously through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.