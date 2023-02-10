A Culpeper man is dead following a violent altercation last week with one of his relatives, also of Culpeper.

Culpeper County E911 received a call around 1:02 a.m. on Feb. 2 for a fight at a residence in the 400-block of East Chandler Street. The caller reported someone had been struck with a bat and another person stabbed, according to a release Friday from Culpeper Police Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

At the residence, officers found one man with serious injuries and followed a trail of blood to another nearby house where they found a second man with serious injuries. The men were identified as family members Charles Hackley Sr., 59, and Anthony Tyler, 60. Police say both men were a social event, and for unknown reasons started physically fighting.

Hackley suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head and Tyler suffered a life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. Tyler died Feb. 7 at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, according to Cole. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine manner and cause of death.

Hackley has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Culpeper Police Department Acting Chief Chris Settle offered condolences and prayers to the family.

“I commend my officers for their earnest attempts to save Mr. Tyler’s life, as well as the efforts by EMS and hospital staff. Our detectives are working hard to piece together how and why this tragedy happened, but I don’t know if we’ll ever have a complete picture without at least one of the witnesses coming forward,” Settle said.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. R. Brooking at 540/829-5504 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Submit anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org