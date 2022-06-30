Police: elderly man dies by apparent suicide at Culpeper Best Western

An elderly man died by apparent suicide Thursday afternoon inside a room at Best Western Culpeper.

No one else was hurt in the high-profile incident that drew a large police presence.

Multiple officers, deputies and troopers with Culpeper Town Police, Culpeper County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police responded to the hotel along Madison Road in the Town of Culpeper.

Culpeper PD initially responded to a trespassing call from the hotel for a guest refusing to pay their bill, according to Culpeper PD Maj. Chris Settle, on the scene.

Culpeper PD Spokeswoman Julia Cole, in a news release later Thursday, stated police first responded to the hotel around 11:52 a.m. for a civil dispute.

Officers arrived on location and located the male in his hotel room. While trying to speak with him through the locked door, they heard a single gunshot from inside the room.

The officers, unharmed, moved to a safe location and requested additional assistance. Culpeper Police Department Emergency Response Team, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, and the Virginia State Police SWAT Team responded to the hotel.

The Culpeper Police Department also deployed officers on their drone team, Cole said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area was evacuated and a safety perimeter established. The sheriff's office armored vehicle, requested by town police, positioned itself in front of the room, pointing its battering ram at the hotel room door. Authorities in tactical gear used a megaphone for attempted communication.

A female law enforcement professional lay on the ground nearby, her rifle pointed at the hotel room door.

"Robert! This is the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office! Come to the door with your hands up and nothing in your hands!" instructed a deputy from atop the armored vehicle. "We are here to help you, not to hurt you."

The message was repeated at least a dozen times before the battering ram was used to break down the door. The man was found deceased inside the room around 1:30 p.m. Settle said the death was from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was in the room with the man and at no time was there evidence of a threat to the public, Cole said. Once the situation was safely contained, Culpeper Police Department detectives began their investigation, ongoing at this time.

No identifying information for the deceased male subject was released pending notification of family.

The Culpeper Police Department extended its condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Chief Chris Jenkins thanked the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and Culpeper E-911 Center dispatchers for their rapid and professional response.

