Culpeper Police is asking for assistance in locating an excavator and other equipment recently stolen from a storage lot along Route 3 in town.

A black 2023 CAM Tilt-Bed Trailer (VA TAG: 256751TM) hauling an orange 2012 Kubota Series 4 U35-4 was stolen around 3 a.m. on Aug. 28 from the secure, fenced area in the 600 block of Germanna Highway, according to recent police release.

Those involved in the burglary also cut the lock on a storage container on the property and took 700-feet of copper wire, which was loaded onto the trailer and taken along with the trailer and excavator.

Anyone with information about this burglary incident or the whereabouts of any of the stolen items, is asked to contact Det. MPO J. P. Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530, 540/727-7900, anonymously through contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.