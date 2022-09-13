Police: Fredericksburg woman charged in attack on roommate

A Fredericksburg woman remains in custody, charged with aggravated malicious wounding following what police described as a brutal attack on her roommate.

Fredericksburg Police received a call around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a female who was assaulted in the City of Fredericksburg. Patrol officers responded to the hospital and began their investigation.

The victim could not speak due to her sustained injuries, so officers interviewed family members and friends, according to a police department release.

Authorities allege the victim was brutally attacked by her roommate, Kayla Haley, 29, of Fredericksburg in the 1400 block of Dandridge Street, the release stated. This is near the University of Mary Washington.

Patrol officers began to search for the suspect and the on-call detective responded to lead the investigation. Shortly after midnight on Sept. 12, Haley was located in Spotsylvania County. She remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The victim remains hospitalized at this time with serious injuries, police said.