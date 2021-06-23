Police ID 39-year-old Luray man killed in officer-involved shooting

Virginia State Police identified 39-year-old De’Shon J. Hill as the armed man fatally shot by law enforcement on Tuesday after a reported hostage standoff situation in a Luray convenience store.

VSP is leading the investigation into the shooting incident, which involved personnel from state police, Luray Police Department, Town of Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah National Park.

Law enforcement had responded “en masse” around noon on June 22 to a 911 call for an armed male subject who reportedly had taken people hostage inside a convenience store in the 500 block of West Main Street in Luray, according to a news release on Wednesday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

For more than an hour, law enforcement tried to verbally engage the Luray man using a loudspeaker from the parking lot outside of the store. Authorities said Hill refused to cooperate with repeated commands to put down his weapon and safely exit the building.

During attempted negotiations, Hill came to the front of the store and opened the door before going back inside, police said.