Police identify the victims in triple fatality in Stafford

Police have released the names of three people killed in a head-on collision Sunday evening in Stafford County.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said 38-year-old Tamarr Williams of Woodbridge was driving a 1995 Lexus SC300 at a high rate of speed southbound on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road at 7:39 p.m. when he lost control and went into the oncoming lane.

The Lexus collided with the front of a northbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg. Kimmitz said the drivers were not related.

Both drivers died at the scene, along with 35-year-old Andrea Forte of Stafford, a passenger in the Lexus.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. The road was closed for several hours on both Sunday and Monday as part of that investigation.