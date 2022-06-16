Police: Intoxicated Culpeper woman driving on wrong side of road leads wild chase

A Culpeper woman is in custody after police say she was driving on the wrong side of the road and led them on a dangerous chase around town. Her male passenger was also intoxicated, authorities said.

A Culpeper Police officer was on routine patrol around 8:52 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 in the commercial area of Brandy Road and Montanus Drive when they observed a vehicle reportedly run a red light while driving on the wrong side of the road, according to a release Thursday from spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, the release stated.

The pursuit then left Town and entered Culpeper County, with the vehicle heading through the traffic circle and north on Rixeyville Road for a short distance.

The vehicle then turned into American Legion Post 330 parking lot in an attempt to evade authorities, Cole said.

The vehicle crossed the front yard of a private residence, causing damage, and jumped an embankment before returning to Rixeyville Road and re-entering Town.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area to assist.

Through the use of a modified rolling road block, deputies safely stopped the vehicle on North Main Street in the area of Achievement Drive, entrance to the high school, and Duke Street. Police said the driver continued to resist law enforcement, Cole said, and she was taken into custody by 8:59 p.m.

Police requested EMS and fire. The female sustained minor injuries from her erratic driving and being taken into custody during this incident, but declined treatment repeatedly at the scene, Cole said.

The male passenger had no injuries and also declined EMS, police said. The fire department was on scene due to smoke coming from the vehicle, damaged from her driving and law enforcement steps to stop the vehicle.

Evidence of schedule I or II narcotics and drug use were located in the vehicle, Cole said.

Maura Maige, 40, of Culpeper, subsequently was charged with with felony eluding and destruction of property, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, false ID to law enforcement, and citations for refusal of DUI tests, obstruction of justice, speeding, failing to stop at a red light, and failing to obey a stop sign. Additional charges are pending, Cole said. Maige was held without bond eligibility at Culpeper Jail.

The passenger Andre Puller, 35, of Culpeper, was charged with drunk in public. He was arrested and held at Culpeper Jail under sober.

“We all know the dangers that impaired drivers present to the safety of our roadways,” said Culpeper PD Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “Impaired drivers, especially drivers under the influence of narcotics, are a deadly danger and we will not tolerate them endangering our community.”

“The risk to the public and law enforcement increases when those drivers choose to flee. We are fortunate that no one was hurt and that this incident had a safe conclusion.”

Chief Jenkins thanked CCSO for its assistance, and informed citizens that the only two safe options are to either have a sober ride home or to not drive at all.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer D. Danks at 540-727-3430 ext. 5591 or email tips@culpeperva.gov reference case #2206-0125. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org

