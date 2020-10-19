Police investigate another neighborhood shooting off Belle Ave. in town of Culpeper

Culpeper Police are investigating another neighborhood shooting in the populated area off of Belle Avenue in which two people have been charged.

Culpeper County E-911 received a call around 9:22 p.m. on Oct. 15 of gunshots heard in the area of the 600-block of Highview Court. Officers arrived and located several involved persons, according to news release from the Culpeper Police Department. No one was injured.

Chakan Clore, 34, of Culpeper was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor, and released. Trajon Taylor, 19, of Hampton was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon, and released.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Clore arrived at a family member’s house to find two groups of people involved in a confrontation. The woman, who had a conceal carry permit, reportedly fired two shots in an attempt to disperse the groups.

Police said Taylor also allegedly fired several rounds from his gun before fleeing the area. Officers canvassed the area and located the Hampton man nearby with firearm still on his person. Clore returned to the scene and fully cooperated with detectives, according to the release.