Police investigate brawl at Culpeper bar

One man was seriously injured and many others were hurt during a brawl early Saturday morning near the Train Depot downtown, the Culpeper Police Department reported Thursday.

On Feb. 5 at 12:36 a.m., police responded to a 911 call claiming there were gunshots and a crowd of people fighting next to The Pier bar on Commerce Street in Culpeper, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found numerous people with non-life-threatening injuries ranging from minor scrapes to black eyes and broken teeth, police said. Officers determined that no shots had been fired, nor were firearms involved during the incident at all.

The most seriously injured victim, a 45-year-old man, was transported to UVA Culpeper Medical Center by EMS.

As a result of the investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged John Hall, 26, of Unionville, VA with felony Malicious Wounding, misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, and misdemeanor Drunk in Public, police said. He was arrested and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Additional charges against other involved persons are pending the outcome of this investigation.

Based on the investigation, authorities said the incident began inside The Pier when an unidentified man allegedly struck an unidentified woman with a glass beer bottle. In a possible attempt to defuse the situation, bar staff escorted a heavily intoxicated Hall out the back of their building to the Train Depot waiting area.

Roughly two dozen people in various levels of intoxication followed them outside, police said, with people trying to calm and separate the aggressors, as well as bystanders and individuals who chose to escalate the situation.

One of the assault victims, who was also heavily intoxicated, tried to physically restrain Hall to prevent Hall from returning to The Pier. Within seconds, Hall and almost the entire crowd began brawling indiscriminately.

According to authorities, during the brawl, the victim who had tried to physically restrain Hall ended up lying defenseless on the ground. Hall stomped on his face, and a second as-yet-unidentified male kicked the victim full force in the groin.

Other documented assaults included headlocks, broken teeth, individuals punching and throwing other individuals, and minimal attempts by The Pier staff on scene to de-escalate the situation. Private citizens, not bar staff, finally contacted emergency services, police said.

The fighting began to cease after brawlers heard the sirens of responding law enforcement. A few people stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, while others fled or chose not to provide any information to investigating officers, according to police.

“This type of drunken belligerent behavior has become commonplace,” said Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “When an establishment consistently overserves alcohol to their customers, it leads to the type of unlawful behaviors we saw that night.

“Our officers work hard to maintain the peace and protect our community from drunk drivers and other criminal activity,” Jenkins added. “I find the behavior of this establishment, its owners and staff, and every adult that participated in this brawl, completely unacceptable.”

According to the report, the Culpeper Police Department is working with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Authority regarding the on-going issues with The Pier.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. A bulletin attempting to identify 10 additional active participants of this brawl is being circulated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Det. A. Terrill at 540-829-5521 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting an online tip at culpeperpd.org.