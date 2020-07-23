Fredericksburg police are investigating protests held outside two city officials’ homes last week.
The protesters shouted Black Lives Matter chants and made disparaging remarks in front of the homes of Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Manager Tim Baroody. Targeting specific residences for protest activities “crosses a well-established line,” city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu wrote in a July 17 news release.
City Council asked City Attorney Kathleen Dooley to offer advice on how to deal with the incidents, which they planned to hear and discuss at a special session Monday. It was canceled after she provided pertinent sections of the Code of Virginia that basically state that picketing next to a dwelling is considered harassment and a Class 3 misdemeanor.
A Class 3 misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $500, but police department spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said charges “have not been obtained at this time.”
Groups of protesters of various sizes have been marching in Fredericksburg against police brutality and racial discrimination almost every day since May 31. They say they want major changes in how the police department functions and want a large part, if not all, of the money that goes to the police budget funneled elsewhere.
Most of the marches have occurred downtown and featured continual movement. But on at least two occasions last week, about 15 protesters stayed in front of a city official’s home in a residential neighborhood for well over an hour. The leader used a bullhorn as they expressed their frustrations.
The group picketed the city manager’s home July 15. Baroody and his children weren’t there, but his wife was inside. Members of City Council responded to the incident to try to calm the situation, but the protests continued. Fredericksburg police officers also responded to this incident, according to the city’s news release.
The next afternoon, protesters gathered outside the mayor’s home. Greenlaw was home, and had been at home on two previous occasions when picketers targeted her residence for protest activities.
In addition, spray-painted drawings of a closed fist were placed in front of the homes of Greenlaw, Baroody and three members of City Council. Kirkpatrick said police have received and are investigating multiple complaints about the protests and the spray-painted fists.
City Council has adopted resolutions in support of calls for racial equality that came after George Floyd died under the knee of an police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
The city is also hiring the Police Executive Research Forum to conduct a third-party review of local law enforcement’s response to the demonstrations of May 31 through June 2 in Fredericksburg. It is considering a plan to expand the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Citizen Advisory Panel and creating a road map for community reform
“The Fredericksburg City Council works diligently to address all concerns of all citizens,” Vice Mayor Charlie “Chuck” Frye Jr. said in the city’s news releases. “While respecting everyone’s freedom of speech, we also will endeavor to preserve peace at the safe haven that we each call our home. The Council has a proven record of working through tough issues with dialogue and actions as we strive to make our City a place we can all be proud to call home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.