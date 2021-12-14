Police looking for Cub Scouts trailer stolen from Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in recovering a trailer belonging to a local Cub Scouts troop that contained all of the troop’s gear.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the theft occurred about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Hartwood Presbyterian Church at 50 Hartwood Church Road. It was parked in the lower parking lot of the church, which sponsors the troop, across from Hartwood Elementary School.

Security footage showed a red dump truck pulling off with the 2017 10-by-16-foot Nexhaul trailer. The trailer, which had a lock that the thieves were apparently able to remove, was last seen traveling along Shackleford Road.

A news release from the troop stated that all of the scouts’ tents, flags, tools, lanterns, tables, pots, pans and utensils were stored in the trailer.

Cub Master Patrick Hall said “A lot of Cub Scouts contributed dues over many years to enable the pack to buy that trailer and all the gear that was stored in it. I’m sure we’ll get by … but it will take a good length of time to save up enough money to replace everything.”

The trailer’s vehicle identification number is 564BE162HR012307. Its rear wall lowers to form a ramp.

Anyone with information about the theft, the trailer or any gear with the numbers “579” on it are asked to contact Deputy D.T. Aubrecht at 540/658-4400 or by email at daubrecht@staffordcountyva.gov. Tips can also be submitted by texting Stafford plus your tip to 274-637.