Police: Luray motorcyclist flees, crashes, leaves scene, returns in other vehicle

A Luray man wrecked his motorcycle, fled the crash scene and now faces a felony charge following a reported chase with police in his town on Monday.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage reported his office has been receiving numerous complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Rd., just off of Bus. Route 211 in the Town of in Luray.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 12, a Page County deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle in the 100 block of the road for excessive speed, the sheriff stated in a release.

The motorcycle attempted to elude police and soon after the driver crashed at the intersection of Dry Run Rd. and Brookstone Rd., according to Cubbage. The driver then fled the scene and drove through the scene of the motorcycle crash in another vehicle, when deputies stopped and detained him.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray.

Kemp was charged with felony eluding, fail to maintain control, reckless driving by speed, no insurance and other traffic offenses, the release stated.