Police: Man shot in foot after disagreement in Montanus Drive office park

A man was airlifted to University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville Thursday morning after getting shot in the foot during an argument at an automotive shop in the 15000 block of Montanus Drive in the town of Culpeper.

A suspect was not in custody as of 2 p.m.

Authorities remained on the scene investigating possible bomb-making materials discovered in a search after the shooting.

The incident started around 9:25 a.m. as a disagreement between two males, one a customer, in the business park behind Target and Martin’s, according to Culpeper police Capt. Tim Chilton.

A number of shots were fired and the man was struck through the heel, requiring emergency air transport, the captain said.

Police are developing a person of interest in the shooting and will release further details as available. A motive for the shooting was unknown.

While searching the property Thursday morning for the firearm, a bomb-sniffing State Police K9 alerted to a box with other military-looking items at the business, Chilton said. Police evacuated the office park.

A state police bomb team was on the way to the scene Thursday afternoon and a large police presence remained in the area.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.