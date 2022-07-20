Police: Maryland man chokes police dog during Fauquier DUI traffic stop

A Maryland man was arrested last weekend and faces various charges following a wild traffic stop in Fauquier County.

Around 5:28 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, patrol deputies responded to a lookout for a possible intoxicated driver on Route 17, headed towards Bealeton from Stafford County.

The caller provided a license plate that matched the license plate from an earlier carjacking in Stafford County, according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Marsh Road and Schoolhouse Road in Bealeton. The driver continued driving until the vehicle reached Marsh Road and Station Drive, where the vehicle came to a stop, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, the release stated.

After giving multiple verbal commands to the driver, K-9 Bane was deployed and the driver was apprehended. The driver continued resisting arrest and began to choke police dog, the release stated. The driver was taken into custody and was transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment.

Kevin Spriggs, 39, of Landover, MD. He was charged with possession of stolen goods, obstruction of justice, eluding, driving without a license (second offense), driving under the influence of drugs, and attempt to maim/kill a law enforcement animal. He continues to be held in the county jail.

Stafford County also charged Spriggs with grand larceny for the alleged incident there.