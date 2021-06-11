Police: Naked man arrested after assaulting officer in hotel

A Fredericksburg man was jailed following an incident Thursday night in which he broke a police officer’s nose and gave her a concussion during what started out as a routine trespassing complaint, police said.

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the assault occurred about 9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1060 Hospitality Lane. Two police officers had responded to complaints about a patron from hotel management.

Police were told that hotel staff wanted the man removed from the premises because he had exposed himself to other guests on several occasions and had walked through the hotel lobby naked.

Morris said the officers went to the suspect’s room and found the door open. After knocking, the officers entered the room and found the suspect wearing no clothes.

One officer handed the man paperwork informing him he was now trespassing and that he had to leave. The man crumpled up the notice and threw it on the ground, according to authorities.

The officers finally convinced the man to get dressed and leave the premises. One officer found a bag in the closet and offered it to the suspect to carry his belongings.