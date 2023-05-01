The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to locate a man suspected in a commercial burglary last week in Barboursville.

Police are alleging Adrian Jamaal Ware, 34, of Ruckersville was involved in the early morning incident April 25 at Al’s Country Corner, according to a release from Lt. Becky Jones.

Ware is wanted for grand larceny and burglary in the case, she said.

Anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Adrian Jamaal Ware is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540/672-1234.

Last week, OCSO released surveillance video still shots from the store of two individuals suspected in the case.