Police note Culpeper native's vaccine efforts: Ashley Coleman Carter wins Culpeper Amazing Citizen Award

In remarks from the podium, Carter said she was humbled and honored to get the award. She said none of it would have been possible without an amazing community behind her.

“I’m proud to call Culpeper home. My husband and I chose to come back to this community to raise our family and it couldn’t make me more proud working with that team you saw on the video,” Carter said.

“The only reason I was saying yes is because I knew every single one of my team members would say yes when I asked them.”

She thanked Staton for the opportunity and said the work is rewarding.

“For me to walk in and see everyone thank our team, so they could hug their grandkids or go travel to see family … This is wonderful, but that truly warms my heart,” Carter said.

Following the award presentation, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Director Jim LaGraffe gave remarks on accessing mental health and substance abuse services and programs in Culpeper.

While it was a tough year for mental health and drug use disorders, help is available, he said. Knowing what resources are available locally is important. Read more about LaGraffe’s presentation in this week’s Star-Exponent and on starexponent.com.

