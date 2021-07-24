Police note Culpeper native's vaccine efforts: Ashley Coleman Carter wins Culpeper Amazing Citizen Award

A jack-of-all-trades. A ball of energy. Organized, compassionate, and having a heart for the community.
These were phrases used Thursday night to describe Ashley Coleman Carter, a director of special projects at UVA Culpeper Medical Center and a native daughter of the town. She is the Culpeper Police Department’s first 2021 recipient of the Amazing Citizen Award.
The young woman and mother earned the acknowledgement for her tireless work and dedication in helping coordinate through the hospital COVID-19 vaccinations for many hundreds of community members.
Carter, daughter of former Culpeper Mayor Chip Coleman, did it with cheerfulness and out of a desire to make a difference during dark days, as many struggled.
“She does anything and everything and has really demonstrated her ability to do just that,” said UVA Culpeper Medical Center CEO Donna Staton in a Culpeper Media Network video segment that aired at the first meeting in 18 months of the Combined Neighborhood Watch.
A few dozen attended the program, including Carter’s mom and dad, husband and her two small children, who chattered and cheered for their mother in the spread-out worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.
Members of the police department showed up in force as well as their family members and children, various town council members, SAFE Director Cindy Hedges and Pastor Dan Carlton in the back, helping to run the sound system.
“Ashley has an amazing sense of empathy and a servant heart for others,” added Staton, sitting in the audience.
“In the midst of COVID, she came to me and said, ‘I want to make a difference, I am not in a role in the hospital right now that I can be on the front line … Use me and put me wherever I can help be a resource to make a difference,’” Staton said.
Charlie Barrell, a former hospital board chairman, commended Carter for her involvement and dedication professionally while managing a home.
“It’s always above and beyond with Ashley,” he said. “Very organized—if it can be done, she’ll do it.”
Town Manager Chris Hively said Carter helped vaccinate many critical town employees not on the early priority list.
“Instead of sticking to state guidelines, she used common sense and made sure these employees had an opportunity to receive the vaccine, ensuring our critical public services were protected,” he said in the video segment. “When the town needs to engage with the hospital for special projects it always relies on Ashley to get it done.”
Michelle Metzgar, Culpeper County Public Schools human resources director, recalled working effectively with Carter to organize vaccines for school system employees.
“We started working immediately, let’s get to work, she was excellent and we’ve had thousands of people vaccinated. Ashley’s the one who got all of that started,” she said.
The hospital special projects director would stay at work after hours calling people on the phone to schedule a vaccine. Carter did not want to waste one dose, according to video testimony. She brought chocolate to cheer up co-workers and made each interaction with patients personal.
Staton recalled, “She would come and tell me about the conversations … one little lady said, ‘Ashley I’m in the bathroom. Can you hold on just a minute because I want to make sure I get your call because that’s how important getting my vaccine is to me.’ The level of patience, engagement … every patient was special and unique to her,” the hospital CEO said.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins introduced the award winner, noting it was great to be back together in person after many months of distancing due to COVID-19 spread.
“We are not out of the woods completely yet, but one of the key folks is Ashley. She has worked so hard, contributed to make this possible … to get back out, resume somewhat of a normal life,” he said of Carter’s vaccination efforts.
“She never said no, she took care of our folks,” the chief added.
Reading from the framed award, Jenkins noted Carter’s endless efforts for the community, outreach and dedication. He presented several gifts from local award sponsors Green Roost, It’s About Thyme, Knakal’s Bakery, Moving Meadows Farms and Shenandoah Garden Spot.
In remarks from the podium, Carter said she was humbled and honored to get the award. She said none of it would have been possible without an amazing community behind her.
“I’m proud to call Culpeper home. My husband and I chose to come back to this community to raise our family and it couldn’t make me more proud working with that team you saw on the video,” Carter said.
“The only reason I was saying yes is because I knew every single one of my team members would say yes when I asked them.”
She thanked Staton for the opportunity and said the work is rewarding.
“For me to walk in and see everyone thank our team, so they could hug their grandkids or go travel to see family … This is wonderful, but that truly warms my heart,” Carter said.
Following the award presentation, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Director Jim LaGraffe gave remarks on accessing mental health and substance abuse services and programs in Culpeper.
Following the award presentation, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Director Jim LaGraffe gave remarks on accessing mental health and substance abuse services and programs in Culpeper.
