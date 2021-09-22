Police say man visited Spotsylvania home twice ahead of shooting

A man accused of shooting into a Spotsylvania County residence last week had been to the same house three times that morning looking for a man he was angry with, court records state.

Julius Quintell Ferguson, 30, of Stafford is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Norris Drive in Maple Grove subdivision. No one was hit, though several shots were fired into the home.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court by Detective Renee Jacques, the homeowner reported that Ferguson, a former friend, had initially come by on a motorcycle shortly after 2 a.m.

The homeowner said Ferguson was looking for a man who he had seen with the homeowner earlier that night at the Hard Times Café. The affidavit said that Ferguson and the man argued at the business and had gotten into a fight several months ago that Ferguson was still upset about it.

The homeowner told Ferguson that the man he was looking for was not there and that the homeowner had no interest in being involved in the dispute. Ferguson left, but showed up again about 3 a.m. in a Toyota Prius, according to the affidavit.