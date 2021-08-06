Police say woman accused in Spotsylvania slaying assaulted correctional officer

A young woman who is already facing 33 felony charges in Spotsylvania County, including first-degree murder, had another felony charge added to her tally this week in Stafford.

Bronwyn C. Meeks, 22, was indicted by a Stafford County grand jury on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer. According to court records, that charge stems from a May 10 incident in which Meeks allegedly bit the finger of a correctional officer in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as he was trying to put handcuffs on her.

The charge is a Class 6 felony, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Stafford.

The Stafford charge pales in comparison to the charges Meeks and two others are facing in Spotsylvania in connection with the slaying and dismemberment of 20-year-old Dylan Whetzel.

Whetzel’s remains were found Feb. 1 in trash bags off Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania. He had been shot in the head and dismembered with a Kobalt ax.

Meeks, Domonic Samuels, 19, and Brennan E. Thomas, 19, have been indicted in Spotsylvania on at least 27 offenses each in connection with the Whetzel slaying.