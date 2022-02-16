Police searching for driver in fatal Caroline hit and run

A man was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on State Route 207 near Welcome Way in Caroline County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the victim was discovered at 5:28 a.m. lying in the roadway just west of the Carmel Church exit off Interstate 95. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shehan said the initial investigation shows that the victim was walking north across Route 207 from the Flying J when he was struck in the right eastbound lane. Police have identified the victim, but are waiting to release his name until they can identify and contact his next of kin.

Shehen said police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect and the vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 804/609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.