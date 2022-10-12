Police seek driver in hit-and-run of dog at Red Roof Inn in Culpeper

A dog was severely hurt after being struck by a pick-up truck early on a recent Saturday morning at Red Roof Inn, located near the U.S. Route 29 interchange in the Town of Culpeper.

Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the driver of a white, newer model Ford F150 or F250 four-door truck with tinted windows wanted in the hit-and-run.

The reported incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Oct. 8 at the motel on Willis Lane.

Police described the driver only as an older white male as no other description was able to be obtained.

Master Police Officer Julia Cole, department spokeswoman, said Wednesday the agency provided a ride for the dog and her owner to an emergency veterinarian in Charlottesville after the early morning weekend incident.

The dog suffered an injury to one of her back legs that will require surgery and long-term recovery, Cole said.

Have information about the driver wanted in the hit and run? Contact Officer Hays at 540/727-3430 ext. 5560, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Culpeper CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov