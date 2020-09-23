Police seek help finding man who robbed Spotsylvania gas station

An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a Spotsylvania County convenience store early Wednesday, police said.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the incident took place about 12:30 a.m. at the Exxon station on Mudd Tavern Road. The clerk reported that a man entered the store, shopped and placed items on the counter as if he was ready to pay for them.
He then pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied, and moments later the man fled the parking lot in a silver or gray SUV. The vehicle was seen getting on the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 95.
The robber was described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray beanie hat, a black jacket, khaki or olive colored pants and black Adidas shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/582-7115.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!