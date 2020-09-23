 Skip to main content
Police seek help finding man who robbed Spotsylvania gas station
An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a Spotsylvania County convenience store early Wednesday, police said.

Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the incident took place about 12:30 a.m. at the Exxon station on Mudd Tavern Road. The clerk reported that a man entered the store, shopped and placed items on the counter as if he was ready to pay for them.

He then pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied, and moments later the man fled the parking lot in a silver or gray SUV. The vehicle was seen getting on the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 95.

The robber was described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray beanie hat, a black jacket, khaki or olive colored pants and black Adidas shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/582-7115.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

OC teachers speak of frustration, exhaustion at school board meeting

In a school division that prides itself on being a family, Monday’s school board meeting revealed a family in crisis. Five teachers expressed extreme frustration with a ballooning workload they feel they can never escape, and Curtis Harris of Locust Grove, a father of four, told members of the school board they need to take responsibility and help teachers and students deal with the huge challenges of virtual learning during the pandemic.

