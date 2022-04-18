 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek to ID man involved in hit-and-run in Culpeper Walmart parking lot

Man

Culpeper Police say this man was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the Walmart parking lot in February.

 CULPEPER PD

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance to identify an older white man involved in a reported hit-and-run incident that occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Walmart parking lot.

The suspect was seen driving a late 90s to early 2000s model white Toyota Camry 4-door sedan. The vehicle may have slight damage to the right front bumper.

Anyone with information that may assist in identifying the man and/or vehicle is asked to contact Ofc. N. Judd (PD59) at 540/727-3430, non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900 or anonymously though CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

