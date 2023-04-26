Police are seeking to identify two individuals suspected in an early morning commercial burglary at a convenience store in Barboursville.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to Al’s Country Corner, located in the 5000 block of U.S. Route 33 Spotswood Trail, at the intersection with State Route 20 South.

Deputies observed the glass front door had been broken at the store, according to a release from OCSO spokeswoman Lt. Becky Jones.

After ensuring there wasn’t anyone inside the business, contact was made with the manager of the store, who provided authorities with access to video surveillance. The public is requested to help in identifying the people in the photo from the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 540/672-1234. This is an ongoing investigation, Jones said.