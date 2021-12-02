Police shooting raises questions over Black man's gun rights

“That night, with all those gunshots going on—and I’m hiding behind the bush—I’m going to have my weapon out protecting myself as well,” Rouse said.

Karen Hills Pruden, the local NAACP chapter president, added: “When you hear gunshots and you are a legal gun carrier—and there’s nowhere to get to safety—what do you do, gun carriers of Virginia? You pull out your gun.”

Gary McCollum, a local minister and activist who facilitated the news conference, added: “Please know that the family and all of us standing here—we’re not anti police. We love our police officers in Virginia Beach. We feel safe because they’re there.”

But he also called for more transparency and accountability from the department in the aftermath of Lynch’s shooting.

In a brief interview Wednesday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said he trusts in the process of the investigation into Lynch’s death. It was conducted by the Virginia State Police and then turned over to the members of a special grand jury in that city.

Neudigate said the department will conduct its own administrative review of the incident, and see “if there are any lessons that we can learn from a training perspective going forward.”

“It’s very heavily on our mind to make sure that everything we do is fair and equitable.” the chief said.