Police: Stafford man, 24, killed in traffic collision involving county deputy

A 24-year-old Stafford man was killed Saturday night when a car he was driving went out of control and struck a county deputy’s police cruiser, police said.

Enrique Rodriguez Guevara, 24, was killed in a collision that took place about 8:30 p.m. on Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) just east of Shelton Shop Road.

According to Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Rodriguez Guevara was driving east on Route 610 when his Dodge Charger lost traction, went sideways and struck the raised concrete median separating the east and westbound lanes of Garrisonville Road.

Kimmitz said the Dodge went broadside over the median into the westbound lanes, directly into the path of a marked cruiser. Kimmitz said the deputy was not responding to an emergency and had no time to react to the vehicle entering his lane.

Several witnesses and the injured deputy went to check on the Dodge driver, and rescue workers transported both drivers to a hospital. The deputy was later released from the hospital, while Rodriguez Guevara died from his injuries.

Kimmitz said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.