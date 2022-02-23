Police: Stafford man used sledgehammer in attempt to enter locker room at FredNats Park

A Stafford man faces various charges after police say he used a sledgehammer to enter the players’ locker room at Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium.

Fredericksburg Police E911 received a call around 11:49 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, regarding several alarms triggered at the minor league stadium at 42 Jackie Robinson Way.

Patrol officers responded and found a suspect attempting to get into the locker room. Michael Byram, 31, was taken into police custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, patrol officers determined Byram accessed multiple areas inside the stadium, stole baseball memorabilia, damaged a storage room door, and removed the infield tarp.

He has been charged with public intoxication, vandalism, larceny and entering property with intent to damage. Byram was held on a secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.