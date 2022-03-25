Police: Stafford teen charged with grand larceny after wrecking car in western Virginia

A Stafford County teenager was apprehended Thursday after stealing two cars and traveling more than 200 miles, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said that residents at a home in Vista Woods in North Stafford woke up Thursday morning to find their Lincoln Town Car missing from their driveway.

Deputy A.R. Williams responded to the home about 6:15 a.m., and a short time later learned that Virginia State police had found the car abandoned after an accident in Augusta County. The vehicle had minor damage and was left stuck in a ditch, Kimmitz said.

Later that morning, state police found the 14-year-old Stafford boy walking along Interstate 81 in Montgomery County. A second stolen vehicle was discovered about a half-mile away.

Kimmitz said the investigation revealed that the teen, who had run away from a group home in Stafford, had stolen the second car in Augusta County after wrecking the car taken in Stafford.

That car was abandoned in Montgomery County when it ran out of gas, police said. The teen was brought back to Stafford, where he was charged with grand larceny. Kimmitz said it is not clear where the boy was heading.

He was placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

—Keith Epps