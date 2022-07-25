Police, troopers coax Warrenton resident down from a bridge on Rt. 29

Business Route 29 in the Town of Warrenton shut down Saturday afternoon for approximately 30 minutes so law enforcement could coax a person off a bridge.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8200 Block of the eastern bypass just before 4 p.m. on July 23 to assist Warrenton Police for a town resident experiencing a mental health crisis.

With assistance from fire and rescue, deputies shut down travel in both directions of the highway. Town police officers and Virginia State Police troopers successfully convinced the resident to come down from the bridge.

The person was assessed at the scene by EMS and transported for a mental health evaluation.

“The Sheriff’s Office thanks our partners in public safety for positive outcome,” according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls.

The 988 National Suicide and Crisis Hotline recently came online to provide a resource to those in crisis and their friends/family members. Help is available 24 hours a day; call or text 988. Local emergency response via 911 is still available 24 hours a day.