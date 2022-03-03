 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police trying to identify human remains found in Spotsylvania

  • 0

Spotsylvania authorities are investigating a case involving human remains that were discovered Tuesday evening in the Salem Woods area of the county.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said police went to the woods near the soccer fields about 7:30 p.m. after receiving information about a badly decomposed body. Skebo said the case is being treated as a suspicious death and detectives are trying to determine the sequence of events that resulted in the death.

Skebo said police hope to get more information after the chief medical examiner’s office in Richmond finishes its investigation. As of Wednesday, police weren’t sure of the body’s race or sex.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Skebo said.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolphins are returned to the wild in Bali

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert