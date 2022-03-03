Police trying to identify human remains found in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania authorities are investigating a case involving human remains that were discovered Tuesday evening in the Salem Woods area of the county.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said police went to the woods near the soccer fields about 7:30 p.m. after receiving information about a badly decomposed body. Skebo said the case is being treated as a suspicious death and detectives are trying to determine the sequence of events that resulted in the death.

Skebo said police hope to get more information after the chief medical examiner’s office in Richmond finishes its investigation. As of Wednesday, police weren’t sure of the body’s race or sex.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Skebo said.