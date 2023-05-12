The Culpeper Police Department was honored to escort Carry The Load through town Monday morning in addition to dozens of bicycle riders on Thursday on the way to D.C. for National Police Week.

A Carry the Load bus and walkers passed through earlier this week as part of the Memorial May campaign to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by U.S. military, veterans, first responders and their families.

The campaign includes 86 rallies, five relay routes and 20,000 miles across America culminating Memorial Day weekend in Dallas, Texas. Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring and remembering the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, according to carrytheload.org.

To show Culpeper PD's support, officers added their signatures to the Carry the Load banner and their badge emblem to the tour bus.

On Thursday, two different bicycle tours, on their way to the National Police Week rally, passed through Culpeper in the early afternoon, the Culpeper Police Dept. reported.

Both groups were honoring fallen law enforcement as they travel to Washington, D.C. for days of ceremonies culminating this weekend.

Culpeper town and county were honored to host the Law Enforcement United Inc. Tour and Police Unity Tour Chapter IV, and supporters lined the route to cheer them on, according to Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

The final group stopped at the Culpeper Target for a break before continuing the journey to the nation's capital, 70 miles north.

In D.C., National Police Week launched Thursday with the National Police K-9 Memorial Service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on F Street. There was a wreath-laying to honor the memory of fallen police K-9s who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Today is the Police Unity Tour Arrival Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, with ride-in and ceremony. An Honor Guard/Police Unity Tour reception will be at 7 p.m. at the National Law Enforcement Museum.

The Annual Candlelight Vigil is at 8 p.m. Saturday, to honor officers who lost their lives in 2022.