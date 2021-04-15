Pompeo headlines Equity for Africa forum this week at Liberty University

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA director for the Trump administration, kicked off the Equity for Africa summit Tuesday at Liberty University in Lynchburg with a keynote address.
The Christian college’s School of Business hosted the three-day conference April 13-15. In remarks, Pompeo recognized faith principles as the propellant for economic growth across Africa, according to an LU news release.
The program assembled major government, business, and faith leaders from America and Africa to share visions of making Africa a more prosperous, secure, and flourishing continent, the release stated.
“Every African, and indeed every human, wants the same basic things,” Pompeo said. “They want freedom and the ability to take care of their families, and they all understand that there’s very little that is more noble than the dignity that comes with a job and opportunity to work and to deliver on behalf of their families and community. And Africans who get the opportunity to do so are obviously better and their nation more prosperous and secure.
“We want to make sure that we’re doing all we can do to bring these groups together—to build our nations and our businesses around a set of faith-based principles that will strengthen the economies in African nations,” he said.
Pompeo spoke about growing threats in Africa.
“Communism and socialism have failed every place they have been tried,” he said in his speech at LU. “I hope that African nations will see that these failed socialist experiments should be of the past, and we should move forward to a new future based on a set of basic principles.”
Pompeo concluded remarks speaking about the parable of the talents from the New Testament Bible Book of Matthew Chapter 25.
“Everyone out here has talents. None of us should hide them. We should each use them for their manifest purpose and for the good of both America and for the African people,” he said. “If we do that, we will find economic growth, we will find security growth, and we will all find spiritual growth. This should always be the ideal for which we strive.”
Panel participants included NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, Dr. Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., and Steve and Jackie Green, President of Hobby Lobby and Museum of the Bible board chairman.
African panel participants were Republic of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, former President of Malawi and first female president in Africa Joyce Banda, and Nigerian billionaire Folorunso Alakija.