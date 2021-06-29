Popular driving trail about John Wilkes Booth expands with four sites in King George County

For 15 years, history lovers wanting to learn more about the chase to catch Lincoln’s killer, John Wilkes Booth, could do so on a driving trail focused on sites in Maryland.
Now the tour called “John Wilkes Booth, Escape of an Assassin” has just added four sites in King George County, bringing the total to 11 on the tour that’s part of the Civil War Trails program helping to interpret more than 1,350 sites in six states.
The director of that trails program, Drew Gruber, noted that the addition of the four sites key to Booth’s flight from pursuing soldiers and detectives were added to the tour in partnership with King George County Economic Development and Tourism.
Gruber, who notes that the thematic driving trail offers something for history travelers and road trip enthusiasts, detailed the four stops that now explain critical parts of Booth’s flight from Maryland into King George and on to Caroline County in his attempt to escape after murdering President Lincoln.
He said that they include:
The Dahlgren Heritage Museum and Virginia Welcome Center, on U.S. 301 southbound as motorists cross the Potomac River, the first stop that explains Booth’s progress crossing the Potomac and ending up in as travelers on the tour arrive in Virginia.
Machodoc Creek Marina, located at 17094 Ferry Dock Road in King George. It’s the location of the Quesenberry Cottage where Booth sought refuge.
Cleydael House at 7144 Peppermill Road in King George. It’s a spot where Booth again sought refuge as he was being chased south towards Port Royal.
Belle Grove Plantation at 9221 Belle Grove Drive in King George, where hot on his trail, Union soldiers stop to determine if Booth has crossed the Rappahannock River.
Historic explanations that are part of the tour note that Booth and his small party ended up rowing across the Potomac River to the eastern side of Mathias Point, then south along the Virginia shore to Gambo Creek.
The background material notes that Booth accomplice David E. Herold walked from the shoreline to the cottage of Elizabeth R. Quesenberry, someone another King George resident said would likely provide assistance.
But it notes she refused the request to help the fleeing pair purchase horses, though she did provide some food to be taken back to the boat. The widow sent for a man to take them off her hands, a local who arranged for the pair to be taken west to Cleydael, the home of Dr. Richard Stuart.
A historical explanation of that site notes that Herold knocked on the door there and requested lodging for the night and assistance for him and his “brother, who’d broken his leg.” It notes that Stuart, “aware that Lincoln’s assassin was still at large,” turned them away, noting that “his house was full,” though he did give the pair a meal.
Insulted by the treatment, Booth left Stuart “a sarcastic note of thanks” and money for the food. Booth paid William Lucas, a free black neighbor of Stuart’s, to have his son Charlie transport the fugitives in a wagon to Port Conway on the Rappahannock River the next day.
The tour’s history on Belle Grove notes that “Early in the afternoon of April 25, 1865, seven horsemen trotted up to the house. . . dismounted, and searched it and the outbuildings” while another part of the group had gone to scour the country near the Rappahannock River.”
The tour’s background history notes that the rest of the pursuers rode inland to King George Court House and then to Port Conway.
Notes on the tour explain that Booth and Herold, concealed in a wagon, made it to Port Conway and then were able to convince three former Confederate soldiers to help them cross the Rappahannock River to Port Royal, where pursuing soldiers eventually caught up with them on April 26, and Booth was killed.
Gruber noted that since the “Escape of an Assassin” trail opened, it’s been one of the most requested tours, with that keen interest acting as the driving force behind the expansion into King George.
Nicholas Minor with the office of economic development and tourism in the county noted that, “King George is excited to join the Civil War Trails sign network. With travel projected to be at an all-time high this year, our highways will be full of tourists and travelers looking for historical locations as they make their way to beaches and family gatherings.”
For more information about Civil War Trails or to request a brochure, go to civilwartrails.org.
