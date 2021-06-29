Popular driving trail about John Wilkes Booth expands with four sites in King George County

Insulted by the treatment, Booth left Stuart “a sarcastic note of thanks” and money for the food. Booth paid William Lucas, a free black neighbor of Stuart’s, to have his son Charlie transport the fugitives in a wagon to Port Conway on the Rappahannock River the next day.

The tour’s history on Belle Grove notes that “Early in the afternoon of April 25, 1865, seven horsemen trotted up to the house. . . dismounted, and searched it and the outbuildings” while another part of the group had gone to scour the country near the Rappahannock River.”

The tour’s background history notes that the rest of the pursuers rode inland to King George Court House and then to Port Conway.

Notes on the tour explain that Booth and Herold, concealed in a wagon, made it to Port Conway and then were able to convince three former Confederate soldiers to help them cross the Rappahannock River to Port Royal, where pursuing soldiers eventually caught up with them on April 26, and Booth was killed.

Gruber noted that since the “Escape of an Assassin” trail opened, it’s been one of the most requested tours, with that keen interest acting as the driving force behind the expansion into King George.