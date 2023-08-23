Experience the pop-up premiere of Obie-award winner Julie Portman’s play “The Man Who Eats Books” as it takes center stage for a limited engagement at the Firehouse Theatre in Richmond Aug. 25-27.

Little Washington Theatre in Rappahannock will host a special showing of the late local playwright’s masterpiece Sept. 1-2, taking audience members on a mesmerizing journey where East meets West through the archetypal South Indian theatre/dance of Kathakali, according to a release from Kid Pan Alley.

Over 50 years ago, Julie Portman had a dream. In it, she saw the naked back of an actor. She could feel his every emotion just from the muscles in his back.

Still in her 20s, and fresh off an Obie award for her play, “Riot,” the dream haunted her. She knew the man had so much to teach her. She knew she had to find him.

She walked away from New York theater and within a week she was on a plane to India thanks to a hastily arranged Fulbright grant arranged by Ambassador John Kenneth Galbraith. She searched for months throughout South India, going to every dance and theatre performance she could find. Then she found him—V.P. Ramakrishna Nair, one of India’s greatest Kathakali actors.

Kathakali, a traditional Indian dance form that combines elements of dance, music and storytelling is known for its elaborate costumes, dramatic makeup and exaggerated facial expressions. Kathakali portrays mythological stories and characters with intense physicality and intricate hand gestures. It was a strictly male form where men even play the female roles.

Portman was the first woman — and the first Westerner — to study Kathakali in the traditional way — one teacher, one student, 12 hours a day. They lived together, became lovers and dreamed about bringing Kathakali to the West for years until she was kicked out of India for overstaying her visa.

For decades she struggled to find a way to tell this story — one of their love for each other and for the ancient art form. She finished writing it the week before she died in 2008.

It sat on the shelf until Portman’s husband, Trapezoid composer Paul Reisler, met the former Artistic Director of Firehouse Theatre, Dr. Joel Bassin. Together they began to collaborate on getting the powerful story out into the world.

Now, “The Man Who Eats Books” comes to the stage as a one-woman show featuring actress Boomie Pedersen with a score from Howard Levy of the Flecktones. Directed by Sarbajeet Das, it tells the story of Portman’s amazing artistic, spiritual and personal journey in India.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Aug. 25-27, at Firehouse Theatre in Richmond and Sept. 1-2, at the Little Washington Theatre.

See Kid Pan Alley on Facebook for ticket information.