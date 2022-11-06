 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K onThanksgiving Day

  • 0
TurkeyTrotstart2021.jpg

Participants get a running start at the beginning of last year’s Turkey Trot in Culpeper.

 CONTRIBUTED

Early Thanksgiving Day, runners and walkers will be back on the neighborhood roads in Culpeper between Powell Wellness Center and the Country Club of Culpeper for the 5th annual 5K Turkey Trot. Registration continues through race day on Nov. 24.

“It’s exciting to celebrate this milestone of five years and we are grateful to local runners and walkers who continue to support the race,” said organizer Whitney Propps, medical program and fitness manager at PWC.

An average of more than 300 participants have run or walked the course each year the race was held in person (a virtual race was held in 2020).

Through their race participation, runners and walkers support the medical fitness scholarship program that PWC offers to community members whose health may be improved through regular exercise but who do not have the resources for a fitness center membership.

People are also reading…

Priority is given to those individuals who have a documented medical condition and are referred by a physician to participate in PWC’s FitScripts, an 8-week program that supports management and recovery from health and wellness concerns such as diabetes, orthopedic, cardiac and pulmonary needs, cancer and more.

“FitScripts can be life-changing for someone struggling with a health challenge,” observed Propps.

Propps added, “47 new fitness scholarships were awarded in 2021 — 20 more than were awarded in 2020. Currently the program has nearly 90 folks focused on developing a prevention-oriented lifestyle that strengthens their overall health and wellness. Improving health and promoting wellness is central to the mission of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, which manages PWC.”

Propps emphasized that the Turkey Trot is a fun race for all ages and abilities. “We welcome serious runners, weekend athletes and families who just want to get outside together and enjoy a jog or walk to kick off their holiday,” she said. Children may sign up for a ½ mile Fun Run that will be held at 9:15 am. PWC is offering child care to race participants; space is limited and pre-registration is required. Water, fruit & other snacks will be available post-race.

Visit powellwellnesscenter.org/turkey-trot for race details and registration.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert