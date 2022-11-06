Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K onThanksgiving Day

Early Thanksgiving Day, runners and walkers will be back on the neighborhood roads in Culpeper between Powell Wellness Center and the Country Club of Culpeper for the 5th annual 5K Turkey Trot. Registration continues through race day on Nov. 24.

“It’s exciting to celebrate this milestone of five years and we are grateful to local runners and walkers who continue to support the race,” said organizer Whitney Propps, medical program and fitness manager at PWC.

An average of more than 300 participants have run or walked the course each year the race was held in person (a virtual race was held in 2020).

Through their race participation, runners and walkers support the medical fitness scholarship program that PWC offers to community members whose health may be improved through regular exercise but who do not have the resources for a fitness center membership.

Priority is given to those individuals who have a documented medical condition and are referred by a physician to participate in PWC’s FitScripts, an 8-week program that supports management and recovery from health and wellness concerns such as diabetes, orthopedic, cardiac and pulmonary needs, cancer and more.

“FitScripts can be life-changing for someone struggling with a health challenge,” observed Propps.

Propps added, “47 new fitness scholarships were awarded in 2021 — 20 more than were awarded in 2020. Currently the program has nearly 90 folks focused on developing a prevention-oriented lifestyle that strengthens their overall health and wellness. Improving health and promoting wellness is central to the mission of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, which manages PWC.”

Propps emphasized that the Turkey Trot is a fun race for all ages and abilities. “We welcome serious runners, weekend athletes and families who just want to get outside together and enjoy a jog or walk to kick off their holiday,” she said. Children may sign up for a ½ mile Fun Run that will be held at 9:15 am. PWC is offering child care to race participants; space is limited and pre-registration is required. Water, fruit & other snacks will be available post-race.

Visit powellwellnesscenter.org/turkey-trot for race details and registration.