Prayer event aims to unify, connect Culpeper community

Harris said he likened Jacob’s life to our own, and how in order to reconcile with the past people must wrestle with God in prayer for the answers they seek and endeavor to walk in the light.

“We need to walk differently after that struggle, like Jacob did,” Harris said. “We are a blend of many different religions, different politics, different backgrounds. But at our core, our nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values that should truly bring us together, help us change, and make us a truly united people.”

Sean Fuller, a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Boston, west of Culpeper, helped organize the event with Russell.

“My wife, Arlene, and I felt God put it on our hearts to do this,” Fuller said Thursday. “We attended an Awakening Church conference in Fredericksburg, and we prayed that if we volunteered to do it that God would build a good team around us to make it happen. And He did.”

Fuller said he feels it’s the responsibility of churches to step forward during this time of unrest and communicate and talk with one another to overcome differences in race and history.