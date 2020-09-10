Prayer event aims to unify, connect Culpeper community

Part of a national movement, Culpeper last weekend participated in Awaken the Dawn, a three-day tent revival hearkening back to times when religious groups would travel from town to town, stirring up inspiration with 24-hour worship.
Moving from west to east in regions, Virginia groups joined in Awaken the Dawn’s 100-day procession of day-and-night worship and prayer with what the Fredericksburg-based ministry’s website calls “a love song of continual worship” for Jesus.
Last year, Awaken the Dawn held similar events in the capital city of each of the 50 states, said Zach Maurer, worship director for Awaken the Dawn Fredericksburg.
Meeting on Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell’s home site beside Yowell Meadow Park, worshipers from Baptist, Methodist, Amish, Charismatic and nondenominational congregations gathered outdoors beneath tents and pavilions starting Friday, Sept. 4, through noon Sunday.
Participants came from Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Orange and as far away as West Virginia, their numbers fluctuating from five to as many as 75 present at any given time.
On Sunday morning, Pastor Uzziah Harris of Unity Baptist Church in Culpeper gave the sermon.
“I preached out of the book of Genesis, chapter 32 verse 31—where Jacob has just spent the night wrestling with the angel, which causes him to limp toward the sunrise,” Harris said in an interview Thursday.
Harris said he likened Jacob’s life to our own, and how in order to reconcile with the past people must wrestle with God in prayer for the answers they seek and endeavor to walk in the light.
“We need to walk differently after that struggle, like Jacob did,” Harris said. “We are a blend of many different religions, different politics, different backgrounds. But at our core, our nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values that should truly bring us together, help us change, and make us a truly united people.”
Sean Fuller, a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Boston, west of Culpeper, helped organize the event with Russell.
“My wife, Arlene, and I felt God put it on our hearts to do this,” Fuller said Thursday. “We attended an Awakening Church conference in Fredericksburg, and we prayed that if we volunteered to do it that God would build a good team around us to make it happen. And He did.”
Fuller said he feels it’s the responsibility of churches to step forward during this time of unrest and communicate and talk with one another to overcome differences in race and history.
Fuller said it’s time for change, explaining, “An Amish friend who joined us, he and his wife came from West Virginia for this, he said something that really struck me.
“He said: The bottom line is that slavery happened in this country and it’s something our nation has never repented for. Our African American brothers and sisters have suffered because we don’t acknowledge what was done to them,” Fuller said.
Fuller said he believes the atmosphere has shifted in recent months, and it’s time for churches to step in and build on that to heal and unify people.
“We need to repent, and humble ourselves and ask God for healing,” he said. “We’re all brothers and sisters in Christ. God loves us, and we need to turn around and give that same love out to all those around us.”
Over the weekend, groups were dispatched from Awaken the Dawn to visit Culpeper’s homeless, Hispanic neighborhoods and people of diverse backgrounds, Fuller said. Participants handed out flyers inviting people to come and enjoy a free meal on Saturday evening at the main event site.
“We had folks come from everywhere, a lot of teenagers even, a variety of ages, and we invited them in and were able to talk and get acquainted,” Fuller said.
Harris said he became involved in the event after meeting Russell when he was invited to participate in a recent YouTube discussion Russell organized about race relations.
“We tend to shy away from people who differ from us politically, but I appreciated that he had an ear to listen and had no malice—just a desire to bring us together and try to talk through some of these important issues,” Harris said.
Musicians performed Gospel music during the three days of worship, mingled with prayer and fellowship.
Russell said he and his wife, Sarah, helped organize the Awaken the Dawn event at their home out of a desire to have church members come together as one to pray and worship God.
“There were hours in the night when I stayed in the tent praying, but we had many people show up at random times who prayed throughout the night, which allowed Sarah and I to get some sleep,” Russell said.
“I know there were many people who were helped over the three days, whether it was a free meal received or getting help through prayers,” he said.
540/317-2986
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!