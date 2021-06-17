Precious Blood Catholic Church orchestrates Eucharistic Procession in Culpeper

Nearly 250 parishioners of Precious Blood Catholic walked together through the heat on June 6 as part of the annual Eucharistic Procession around the church block in downtown Culpeper.

The ritual provides public witness of the Christian sacrament of Holy Communion.

Several local volunteers stepped in to set up beautiful outdoor prayer stations marking the four cardinal points of the universal Church – North, South, East, West, along the route in downtown Culpeper, according to a church release from Julie Canavan.

"Bringing Jesus to the people," is how she described it.

The procession was timed to occur at the 11:30 a.m. Mass so members of both church communities, English and Spanish speaking, could conveniently participate.

Despite the serious heat index, parishioners came out to share with all of Culpeper County about Jesus Christ, body, blood, soul, and divinity, the release stated.

Fr. Kevin Walsh, accompanied by Deacons Ramon Tirado and Dr. Michael Watts, shared Gospel readings and prayers in both languages. The church’s music ministry provided tri-lingual music in English, Spanish, and Latin, as congregants processed between each station.

“The best part included the many first communicants who came out to glorify God as they walked along behind the canopy protecting the Eucharist. It seemed as though, even though we didn’t plan to block off the streets, the passing cars slowed to observe the event, our hope is that they said a prayer or just gave praise and thanksgiving to God,” the church release stated.