Pregnant during a pandemic: Hospital worker describes joy, anxiety

“Being a health care worker, your natural instinct is, ‘This is my job, this is what I’m here to do,’ ” she said. “But your mother instinct kicks in as well because you realize there is another human being I’m growing, and I have to take that into account as well.”

The Bullises welcomed their son, Jackson, into the world on Oct. 23 and filled their Spotsylvania County home with little boy toys and baby animal prints. As the new mom reflected on spending her pregnancy working in a hospital, she was grateful for the support of family—both biological and those bonded by the care they provide others.

“I absolutely enjoyed the pregnancy,” she said. “I would say the joy probably outweighed the anxiety.”

‘LOOK OUT FOR EACH OTHER’

Even so, the pregnancy brought a range of emotions.

Because Sarah Bullis, 29, has always been the kind of person who steps in to help, it was hard when others insisted she let them take care of patients to limit her exposure. While she was never made to feel guilty for hanging back, she “absolutely felt a lot of guilt.”

Team members saw it another way—that there were plenty of duties she could take on without being in contact with virus patients, said her boss, Shane Bittinger.