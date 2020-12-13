Pregnant during a pandemic: Hospital worker describes joy, anxiety

“Pregnant During a Pandemic” sounds like a TV movie, but it was a real-life experience for Sarah Bullis, a first-time mom who faced the added anxiety of working in a hospital—and potentially being exposed to COVID-19—while her baby developed.
Bullis and her husband, Justin, a professional firefighter, found out in February they were expecting. A month later, the pandemic had crisscrossed the globe, and the front-line workers had to consider the safety of their unborn child, as well as themselves, as they went about their daily duties.
She’s a radiologic technologist and supervisor in the Interventional Radiology and Cath Lab at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. She routinely assists doctors and nurses who diagnose and treat various problems, such as clogged arteries.
As COVID-19 raged, some procedures were moved to patient rooms, when possible, to limit potential spread of the virus, Sarah Bullis said. When fellow members of her team knew they were dealing with a virus patient, they insisted she not be involved.
But in other situations—when someone was having a heart attack and needed an emergency procedure—there wasn’t time for a COVID-19 test, and Sarah Bullis was in the thick of things. Over the course of her pregnancy, she learned to balance her responsibility as a care provider with that of becoming a mother.
“Being a health care worker, your natural instinct is, ‘This is my job, this is what I’m here to do,’ ” she said. “But your mother instinct kicks in as well because you realize there is another human being I’m growing, and I have to take that into account as well.”
The Bullises welcomed their son, Jackson, into the world on Oct. 23 and filled their Spotsylvania County home with little boy toys and baby animal prints. As the new mom reflected on spending her pregnancy working in a hospital, she was grateful for the support of family—both biological and those bonded by the care they provide others.
“I absolutely enjoyed the pregnancy,” she said. “I would say the joy probably outweighed the anxiety.”
‘LOOK OUT FOR EACH OTHER’
Even so, the pregnancy brought a range of emotions.
Because Sarah Bullis, 29, has always been the kind of person who steps in to help, it was hard when others insisted she let them take care of patients to limit her exposure. While she was never made to feel guilty for hanging back, she “absolutely felt a lot of guilt.”
Team members saw it another way—that there were plenty of duties she could take on without being in contact with virus patients, said her boss, Shane Bittinger.
“We are a very tight team. We spend a lot of time together and we look out for each other like family,” said Bittinger, director of cardiovascular services at Spotsylvania Regional. “If that was my wife or sister, we would want to make sure we did everything we could to make sure she was safe.”
It’s a camaraderie shared among health care workers, first responders and anyone who relies on members of a team during emergency situations. Justin Bullis recognized that his wife still had a job to do—just as he does answering fire calls in Northern Virginia—but he was glad she was being protected as much as possible.
Support Local Journalism
“It made me feel a lot better, actually,” he said. “Knowing that the people she works with had her back was definitely big.”
There also was the fear of the unknown, something that first-time parents-to-be face even when there’s not a worldwide pandemic.
Sarah Bullis checked with hospital officials and read guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but COVID-19 was so new in the early stages of her pregnancy, little was known about potential impacts to mothers and babies.
Even now, the CDC information boils down to: “Based on what we know at this time, pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people.”
At a recent virtual town hall hosted by Mary Washington Healthcare, officials were describing the way COVID-19 has impacted all ages in the community, not just the elderly and those with underlying conditions. Pregnant women in their 20s and 30s have been among those who have been “very sick,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer with MWHC. “That’s another serious risk factor.”
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
Sarah Bullis relied on her training to keep herself safe. Health care workers stress that they’ve dealt with contagious diseases long before COVID-19 became a household word, and they’re schooled in the importance of protecting themselves against exposure.
“Think of it this way,” said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer at Mary Washington Healthcare. “Every patient [potentially] has something you don’t want to catch.”
At Spotsylvania Regional, Sarah Bullis showered and changed clothes before she came home just as she ramped up her hand-washing regimen. She joked that her mother gave her enough hand sanitizer to last a decade.
“It felt like I washed my hands hundreds of times a day,” she said. “It felt like they were raw at times because I was scrubbing them so hard.”
The Bullises limited their contact with other people, outside the workplace, and he was able to go to all her doctor appointments. When it came time to deliver the baby at Spotsylvania Regional, they weren’t terribly bothered by the COVID-19 rule that only one “support person” could be in the hospital with the mother.
“It was actually kind of nice,” she said. “You didn’t have a lot of people trying to bombard you in a hospital as soon as you had a baby. It was nice for it to just be us for the first couple days.”
Jenn Gould, the women and children’s clinical coordinator at Spotsylvania Regional, said other parents have said the same.
“We have a large number of people who enjoy a ‘babymoon,’ ” she said. “It’s like a honeymoon with their significant other for a couple days before go home from the hospital.”
Sarah Bullis will remember that quiet time when she thinks back on her pandemic pregnancy and recalls the many scenarios that ran through her mind.
“You already have enough to take in when you’re pregnant, making sure that you’re eating well, getting exercise, not drinking too much caffeine, and now you have to worry about where you’re going and who you’re being exposed to,” she said. “Even though I had a lot of positive experiences, it was definitely a little overwhelming.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.