Preliminary hearing set in Vantage Place first degree murder case

A preliminary hearing has been set for the 66-year-old Culpeper man charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding in last year’s death of Torri Kim Robinson.

Defendant Leroy Chandler is due back in Culpeper General District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30. Orange attorney Amy Harper is representing him.

Robinson, a 56-year-old resident of Vantage Place, died on Sept. 19, 2020 after she was shot during a verbal argument on her street during an apparent neighborhood gathering.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., the local woman was a cheer coach who left behind a school-age daughter.

An apparent alcohol-involved verbal altercation on Saturday night ended in Robinson’s death, police said at the time. A 59-year-old man was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined Chandler and an acquaintance got into a verbal argument that escalated in the 1100 block of Vantage Place, police said. The male shooting victim and Robinson reportedly tried to intervene and defuse the situation, when the fatal shooting occurred, according to police.

Chandler continues to be held in jail without bond eligibility. The lower court judge denied his release last year.