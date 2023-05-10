The African-American Heritage Alliance and Right the Record held a presentation at Free Gospel Church of Christ May 5 to discuss the role and effect of Black soldiers who joined the Union Army during the American Civil War.

The presentation was held as a prelude to an upcoming commemoration event scheduled for May 20 to recognize 321 Black men from Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties that fought with the Union Army. It is estimated that about 200,000 Black men joined the Union during the Civil War.

According to Right the Record founder Zann Nelson, a featured speaker at the presentation, the influx of African American soldiers to the Union cause was a tipping point in the war, which led to victory for the United States Army in the Civil War.

In May 1863, the United States established the Bureau of Colored Troops in order to establish a way to accept African American men into the armed forces. The regiments later become known as United States Colored Troops or USCT.

“They would come into the Union camps in order to enlist, but there was no mechanism in place for them to enlist," said Nelson, a Reva-based author and researcher.

Prior to the creation of the bureau, Black men had not been allowed to join the army as soldiers, instead serving as cooks and laborers. Once the bureau was established, they were able to enlist.

Many came from Confederate states, such as Louisiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, after the Union Army had taken over the areas. As a result, approximately 179,000 Black men enlisted in 22 months, making up 10% of Union forces.

Nelson said the new swell of troops allowed Lincoln to avoid a negotiated peace with the Confederacy, which could have greatly affected the future of the United States.

According to Nelson, this surge in manpower increased the Union Army’s numbers at a time when recruitment in the North had stagnated. The stagnation forced President Abraham Lincoln to establish a draft which was decried by many, leading to the New York Draft Riots in July 1863, which resulted in the deaths of 100 individuals.

Through researching enlistment and pension documents, Nelson said about 115 African American soldiers registered Culpeper as their place of birth. Many of them had been taken out of Virginia when their owners moved further into the southern states to get away from the fighting, much of it concentrated in Virginia at the time, he continued.

Nelson also stated 19% of the men had already achieved their freedom and lived in northern states, but had been willing to return as soldiers with the Union.

The soldiers will be honored at the commemoration, which will be held at the Carver Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20. Those remembered will be presented with full military honors by the Culpeper Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard.

“I think the commemoration will be an eye-opener for many people, it was something we didn’t learn about in school and for an African American, it’s something to be proud of. That they possibly helped to turn the tide of the war, because we might now be a split country," said Shelly Tutt, President of the African American Heritage Alliance.

The Carver Center is located at 9432 North James Madison Highway in Rapidan.