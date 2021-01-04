Presidential veto override means Fort Lee will get a new name

FORT LEE—With Congress’ override of the president’s veto of the $741 billion defense budget bill also comes the news that soon, a new name will be assigned to Fort Lee.

What is the process for that? Actually, it’s not going to be quickly done because the language in the legislation calls for the renaming to take place over a three-year period. A special commission will oversee all of the procedure, from soliciting and vetting names to making the final recommendations.

The price tag for the work is around $2 million.

Despite President Donald Trump’s threat to veto it because of the renaming provision, both houses of Congress passed the bill by veto-proof margins. That meant that if Trump carried through with his threat to veto—which he did last month—both the Senate and House would have more than enough of the two-thirds majority constitutionally required to override it—which both did.

The president’s veto was based in part on the language that asked for new names for 10 Army posts in the South whose current names honor Confederate generals. Three of those posts are in Virginia: Fort Lee, Fort A.P. Hill in Caroline County and Fort Pickett in Nottoway County.

Now that it has been overridden, what is next?