Presidents of UMW, Germanna spell out higher-ed needs for Sen. Warner

The presidents of the University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College met with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner on Thursday afternoon to discuss the challenges facing higher education institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warner, D–Va., held a roundtable discussion at UMW’s Stafford Campus with UMW President Troy Paino and Germanna President Janet Gullickson to discuss local needs in higher education and how they might be addressed in a new COVID-19 relief package or in future legislation.
Warner said he supports including $47 billion for higher education in a new relief bill, though he cautioned that the amount approved will not be that high. He said the House version of the bill includes $38 billion for higher education.
Germanna saw a 4 percent increase in enrollment this fall semester over last year, but Gullickson said the community college still has significant needs.
“You know it is community colleges that will transform the economy for the majority of our neighbors,” she said.
Gullickson asked for support for Germanna’s workforce training programs, especially apprenticeships, which she said are the best way to rebuild the economy and improve the lives of those who participate in them.
With all classes held online this fall except for those requiring hands-on learning, the need for a strong technology infrastructure—both for students and faculty—is also great, Gullickson said.
“I want what the military has to teach my students,” she said. “I want what Dahlgren has. I want to be able to have that same technology available to my students and faculty.”
Tiffany Ray, vice president of student services at Germanna, said she’d also like to see creativity in how the federal government helps students pay for dual enrollment programs, such as allowing eligible low-income students to use their Pell grant funding to pay for college credits they obtain in high school.
Low-income students and those “on the margins” make up a large part of Germanna’s student body, Ray said. Though the students aren’t present on campus this semester, the college is still providing them with wrap-around services, such as connecting them with food or housing.
The pandemic has had a major effect on students who were already job-, housing- or food-insecure has been outsized, Ray said. It is becoming difficult to help them on a “shoestring” budget, she said, adding that much of the financial support for these efforts has come from the Germanna Community College Foundation, not the state budget.
Paino said UMW, which brought students back to campus three weeks ago, has struggled since early in the pandemic with a lack of clear guidance from the Trump administration and federal agencies on how to reopen and stay safely. Since May, he said, UMW has been asking for help obtaining the necessary COVID-19 testing.
“It was maddening and it continues to be maddening that each institution has been left to its own devices to figure out how to keep the doors open and keep people employed and do the testing,” he said. “We’re all out in the market competing with each other.”
Paino said he would like to be able to test all UMW students twice a week, as sports leagues and higher-education institutions with larger endowments have been able to do.
“These tests are not cheap,” he said. “We need a coordinated system. All institutions, regardless of size, should have same access to testing.”
Paino said he also has “great concern” for staff and students in K–12 schools.
“I’m grappling with what we can do to connect our students to some of these challenges,” he said. “I want UMW to use its resources to connect the community.”
Warner said he’d like the federal government to be able to offer incentives to four-year universities that give course credit to college students who spend eight or 10 hours a week tutoring K–12 students.
“It just seems there are so many young people who would do this,” he said. “I think we can find some money for it.”
Warner, who faces a challenge from Republican Daniel Gade in the Nov. 3 election, said that in addition to pushing for adequate funding for higher education institutions in the next COVID-19 relief bill, he will continue to push for federal support for broadband.
“I do think you will see major federal investment in broadband,” he said. “It is an economic necessity.”
