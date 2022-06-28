Pressed to look like Percocet, 400 suspected Fentanyl pills seized by Culpeper authorities

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and state police personnel have been staying busy cracking down on drug crimes, recently seizing hundreds of suspected deadly fentanyl pills as well as guns and cash.

CCSO Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team and Virginia State Police Blue Ridge Drug Task Force collaborated on the most recent investigation, resulting in an arrest Monday.

Dirale Woodson, 24, of Culpeper was pulled over June 27 by sheriff’s deputies after leaving his home as a passenger in a 2006 Toyota.

The traffic stop followed police surveillance of his basement apartment on Magnolia Circle in the Town of Culpeper.

Woodson was taken into custody without incident after a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two guns and around 200 suspected Fentanyl pills disguised to look like Percocet pills, according to a CCSO release.

Woodson was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In addition, he was was wanted by Manassas Police for assault and battery of a family member, CCSO said.

Two others in the vehicle were also arrested, including the driver, 19-year-old Mariah Renee Haley, of Bealeton. She was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, driving without a license and using marijuana while in a vehicle on a public highway.

Tyrese Barber, 22, of Manassas was a rear seat passenger charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Woodson was ordered held without bail at Culpeper County Jail while Haley and Barber were released on bail, according to the release.

A subsequent search warrant on Woodson’s apartment yielded a black powder rifle, handgun ammunition and approximately half an ounce of suspected crack cocaine, leading to more gun and drug charges.

The work of detectives and help from citizens makes a big impact on stopping the flow of this poison, said Sheriff Scott Jenkins in a statement.

“I wish we could share many more of these stories without jeopardizing the ongoing investigations, but I hope this will encourage citizens to continue working with us to protect our community,” he said.

In another recent drug arrest and joint investigation with the CCSO, a State Police SWAT Team executed a search warrant on June 17 at a home on Spring Meadow Lane in The Meadows.

Seized in the search were 200 suspected fentanyl pills (pressed to look like Percocet pills), nearly $6,000 in cash, an AK-47 pistol, AR-15 Style pistol, another pistol, and ammunition, according to a CCSO release.

The warrant was authorized after agencies received information that 29-year-old Kimberly Jacobs, of Culpeper, was selling illicit substances at Virginia Commons Apartments.

She was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of this controlled substance.

Jacobs was held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540/727-7900, or anonymously to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.