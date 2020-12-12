Price recognized for contributions to Culpeper Minutemen marker

“It certainly adds a point of interest to the park, it’s certainly a gateway feature on this side and it’s an educational feature as well,” said the councilman. “It tells you the significance of local folks and the creation of the founding documents.”

The dual monument flooded shortly after it was dedicated in a grand ceremony, but emerged unscathed albeit a bit dirty.

“You can see all the muddy footprints,” Price said at the recent on-site meeting. “It’s attracting children so at least people are coming here to look at it. It’s getting people in here to learn something and most people have never seen the Declaration, Constitution or Bill of Rights in their original form.”

The project faced hurdles and some opposition in its multi-year development, but Price said he was determined to see it through to the end.

“There was such anticipation and people were talking about how great this was going to be. It had to be great at that point. It had to meet the expectations. This had got to be top-notch,” he said.

The end product is pretty impressive.