Price recognized for contributions to Culpeper Minutemen marker

Colonial American history still lives in Culpeper thanks to those who strive to uphold it.
One such contributor to publicizing the town’s early days is Councilman Keith Price, who recently received the Meritorious Service Award from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of American Revolution.
As a member of the patriotic history group, Price got the award for his work in bringing the recently unveiled Culpeper Minutemen granite monument to Yowell Meadow Park. The monument lists names of local men, also from Fauquier and Orange counties, who marched off to fight the British at the battles of Hampton, Great Bridge and Norfolk. The Minutemen were active 1775-776.
“We all agreed that Keith was so well-deserving of this,” said Culpeper Minutemen SAR President Charles Jameson during a recent presentation in the park.
This is not the first time Price, an Army veteran, led an effort for a local history monument. He was on the committee that organized installment nearly a decade ago of the Wine Street Memorial Park and Homage monument to local World War II and Korean War veterans.
In fact, connections Price made during that process helped facilitate the Minutemen project, he said. The same Georgia company, Keystone Memorials, that cut, polished and engraved the large base for Homage, polished the Minutemen stone that was donated from the local Rapidan quarry of Virginia Mist. The same trucking company was used to transport the latest project to Culpeper and the same crane company set it in place, Price said.
“It certainly adds a point of interest to the park, it’s certainly a gateway feature on this side and it’s an educational feature as well,” said the councilman. “It tells you the significance of local folks and the creation of the founding documents.”
The dual monument flooded shortly after it was dedicated in a grand ceremony, but emerged unscathed albeit a bit dirty.
“You can see all the muddy footprints,” Price said at the recent on-site meeting. “It’s attracting children so at least people are coming here to look at it. It’s getting people in here to learn something and most people have never seen the Declaration, Constitution or Bill of Rights in their original form.”
The project faced hurdles and some opposition in its multi-year development, but Price said he was determined to see it through to the end.
“There was such anticipation and people were talking about how great this was going to be. It had to be great at that point. It had to meet the expectations. This had got to be top-notch,” he said.
The end product is pretty impressive.
If not for the Battle of Great Bridge on Dec. 9, 1775, and Minutemen involvement at the clash that drove the Brits from the Virginia colony, noted Jameson, the founding documents may not have been created.
Fighting alongside the Minutemen was Billy Flora, a free Black man from Portsmouth considered a hero at Great Bridge. Flora was the last Patriot guard to leave his post. Bombarded with blasts from the British, he nonetheless stopped eight times to shoot back.
Jameson marveled at learning this story while visiting Great Bridge in the past for SAR and Daughters of the American Revolution events on the battle anniversary. Jameson made sure Flora’s name was recognized on one of the many paving stones at the Culpeper monument site.
“This is where I heard the story of Billy Flora at Great Bridge when I went there, the eight volleys,” he said, “Which really when you read into it, it allowed the Patriots time to get their act together, get ready.”
The new display in Yowell Meadow Park is of interest to a lot of people.
“We just need more of this history to be connected to,” Jameson said.
The Minutemen SAR Chapter returned to the monument on Dec. 9 to recognize the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Great Bridge after the usual get-together at the actual battle site shifted to virtual amid the pandemic. Five Virginia Chapter presidents attended the ceremony in Culpeper held in the early morning hours as the original battle. The gathering lasted the approximate length of the Battle, 30 minutes, and ended with a musket salute, according to Jameson.
