The principal of Emerald Elementary School in Culpeper has released her second children’s book, offering an apt message for a new academic year. “Be Nice To Your Teacher” by educator Tori Gelbert was released in July, telling a tale of the dedication of teachers toward their students. The local administrator for the second time teamed up with illustrator and fellow educator Katie Gigliotti on the new book. The pair first teamed up for “The Giraffe Who Loved School,” released in March 2021. That story had a giraffe as a student who struggled in its classes but worked hard ultimately succeeding. This time around, Gelbert looked to faculty for inspiration. “I wanted to respect our teachers and show our love for them and to encourage children to be nice to their teachers,” she said. “I love this book’s message, I want teachers to be celebrated and respected.” Gelbert said she felt inspired to write “Giraffe” based on her own experiences as a student which were made difficult due to her own reading disability. Aside from her students, Gelbert never told her peers about her reading disability until the release of her first book. “I know what it’s like to struggle as a student and there were a couple of teachers along the way who really influenced me and impacted me and encouraged me,” said Gelbert. “So I wanted to become a teacher to also help and inspire other students. Gelbert holds a bachelor’s degree from Longwood University and began her career in 2010 teaching 5th grade in Madison County at Waverly Yowell Elementary School. She returned to Culpeper to become the principal of Emerald Hill in 2019. Gelbert last year completed her doctorate in education.. Gigliotti is an art teacher at Waverly Yowell who has illustrated four children’s books, said the school principal. Two of those books were with Gelbert while the other two were written and illustrated by Gigliotti. “Telling stories through pictures is a passion and when Tori mentioned the story and its premise I knew I had to make it happen,” stated the illustrator. “Utilizing digital tools and a limited color palette I was able to take Tori’s vision of an inclusive classroom setting and make it come to life. Being a teacher and a mother of school age kids I know the impact having a respectful and loving teacher makes in the life of a child.” Gelbert plans to present “Be Nice to Your Teacher” at the next Trunk or Treat event at Emerald Hill in October. She says she was encouraged to write the new book after students at a previous Halloween event encouraged her to do so. “Be Nice to Your Teacher” is currently available on Amazon.com.