Private tours of Salubria now available

Spring has sprung and private tours of historic Salubria in Culpeper County are now available for individuals and groups, by appointment only.

Due to COVID-19, tours are limited to six people in one group of one family unit. Tours are $10 per person, children 6 and younger free. To schedule a tour, contact the Germanna Foundation at 540/423-1700.

Located along Route 3 near Stevensburg, Salubria is an 18th century (ca. 1757) Georgian-style manor house built by the Rev. John Thompson, rector of the Little Fork Church from 1740 to 1772, who married the widow of Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood. The house received the name Salubria, Latin for healthful, from a later owner, James Hansbrough, in the early 1800s and has been known by that name since that time.