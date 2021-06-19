PROFILES: Charles Jameson seeks to uncover the U.S. African American story

“The Sons awakened to me a lot of history I was not aware of, especially African American history,” Jameson said.

In 2020 the nation grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and then the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota law enforcement officer. Anger over this and generations of pent-up frustration resulted in protests demanding action on African American civil rights issues.

During the pandemic, Jameson has made it a personal responsibility to educate the community on African American History.

“African American History is something to be proud of,’ he said. “Growing up in Culpeper, schools did not offer any of this information that can be found today.”

As part of the nation-wide civil rights protests during 2020, symbols and monuments glorifying the Civil War’s Confederate history have been targeted by the Black Lives Matter movement, with many cities abruptly removing them. Since Floyd’s death the racial reckoning has brought about the removal of 26 Confederate symbols in Virginia—the most in the country. In Richmond alone, 18 were done away with, according to a study by the Southern Poverty Law Center.